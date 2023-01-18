Morocco-Israel military concord extends to intelligence-sharing

Intelligence-sharing and cybersecurity are to become salient aspects of a bilateral defense agreement signed between Morocco and Israel, APA has learnt on Wednesday.Tuesday’s bilateral defense meeting in Rabat led to a deal for their concord to extend to other areas such as air defence, electronic warfare and intelligence, according to a statement by the Royal Armed Forces (FAR).

This follows two days of talks by a monitoring committee made up of Moroccan and Israeli defense officials who have been taking advantage of a new military rapprochement between the two countries.

The FAR statement said the talks had centred around logistics training and the acquisition of modern military equipment.

The military hierarchies of the two countries in November 2021 signed an MoU for security cooperation.

The kingdom normalised relations with Israel in December 2020 within the framework of the Washington-backed Abraham Accords which facilitate improved ties between the Arab world and the Jewish state.