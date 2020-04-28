Morocco: Journalists exempted from night curfew

Journalists are exempt from the night curfew introduced in Morocco on April 25, during the month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a press release from the National Press Council (CNP) announced on Monday.This decision comes in the heels of a letter sent by the President of CNP to the Interior Minister, requesting him to review his list of exceptional cases affected by the travel ban between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. during Ramadan, which excludes the printed press, as well as the private electronic media.

In response to this request, the Interior Ministry decided that all professional journalists, holding a press card issued by CNP, will now be allowed to travel during the hours of the night curfew to accomplish their professional duty.

For this reason, the ministry says, the media institutions are called upon to draw up a list of all journalists charged to exert missions during this period, which they will have to give to the competent services within the prefectures and communes concerned, accompanied by a copy of the press card.

Morocco has taken drastic measures to stop the spread of the virus. Thus, a state of health emergency has been declared since March 20 and extended until next May 20.

Also, public authorities have declared a curfew from dusk to dawn (7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.) from April 25, which coincides with the first day of Ramadan, as part of the strengthening of emergency measures

To date, Morocco has recorded 4,120 cases tested positive, including 162 deaths and 695 recoveries, according to data provided Monday by the Ministry of Health.