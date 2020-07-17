Morocco launches new tourism promotion scheme

A new program for the promotion of tourism intended to lay the foundations for a sustainable transformation of the sector was announced by the Minister in charge of Tourism, Ms. Nadia Fettah Alaoui, following a cabinet meeting on Thursday.The government spokesperson told a press briefing that this project aims to preserve the economic fabric and employment, accelerate the revival of tourism activities, restructure the sector and develop programs to promote domestic tourism, in partnership with regional and local players.

This program, developed in consultation with professionals in the sector and aligned ministerial services, will be implemented through a 2020-2022 roadmap.

This project will support tourism professionals, maintain job continuity, fast-track the integration of employees in vulnerable situations and offer tourism products that take into account the needs of domestic tourism.

The minister also highlighted the measures adopted by the ministry to support tourism institutions in the implementation of preventive health measures in tourism institutions, while carrying out screening tests for all employees, in coordination with local authorities and representatives of the Ministry of Health.

These preventive measures, available in the guide published by the ministry, aim to facilitate the marketing of Morocco as a destination for tourists, and to restore confidence to Moroccan and international tourists, the minister concluded.