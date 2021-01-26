Morocco launches startup support incubation scheme

The African Youth Climate Hub (AYCH), a youth climate platform, has announced the launch of a startup incubation scheme with an eye on climate and the promotion of sustainable development, according to a statement seen by APA.A partnership between the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University, the OCP Group and YOUNGO (Children and Youth Constituency to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), AYCH is an initiative launched in September 2019.

It was launched in New York by Moroccan Princess Lalla Hasnaa, the President of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Environment, on the margin of the Climate Action Summit.

This new hub gives voice and amplifies the actions of young Africans in order to strengthen their leadership with an emphasis on climate resilience and sustainable development.

Hosted at the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training in Bouknadel (24 km north of Rabat), which is the academic arm of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, the African Youth Climate Hub mobilises young people into a network on a digital platform and backs their initiatives.

To nurture the entrepreneurial spirit and help the emergence of this new generation, an incubation scheme, which is one of the priorities of the African Youth Climate Hub, is jointly supported by the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and the Hassan II International Center for Environmental Training.

This incubation scheme aims to promote the development of green businesses with innovative solutions in Africa to fight climate change and promote sustainable development.

Companies that emerge from it will place social and environmental concerns at the same level as economic ones.

It offers startups a personalized six-month program during which they will benefit from practical and adapted support, workshops to equip them with tools for the implementation of their projects and help them transform their ideas into operational technological prototypes.

For the first edition, AYCH will incubate ten projects led by young Africans, the statement said.