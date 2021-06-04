Morocco: Nabyl Ayouch’s film “Haut et Fort” at Cannes Festival

The Moroccan feature film “Haut et Fort” by Nabil Ayouch will participate in the official competition of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled for July 6 to 17, a press release from the Moroccan Cinematographic Center sent to APA announces on Thursday.This selection is a first in the history of Moroccan cinema at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, whose 74th edition of 2021 stands out as the most anticipated cinema event this year, after the global health crisis, the same source notes.

Moroccan cinema has previously participated in parallel sections of the Cannes Festival, such as “La Semaine de la Critique,” “Un Certain Regard” or “La Quinzaine des Realisateurs.”

However, this presence in the official competition of 2021 testifies to the growing international recognition of Moroccan cinema and offers a chance to win a prize in the official section.

The feature film “Haut et Fort” was produced in 2020 and benefited from the support fund for the production of cinematographic works, the press release concludes.