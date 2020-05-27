Morocco named most integrated African country in macroeconomics

Morocco is the most integrated African country in macroeconomics, according to the 2019 edition of the Africa Regional Integration Index (ARII) by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Union Commission (AUC).With a score of 0.809, Morocco is well ahead of second-placed Mauritius, with 0.633, Egypt, Rwanda and Mali, 0.632, 0.570 and 0.542, respectively, the report noted.

The best performers are generally countries whose currencies are easily convertible into other monies.

This is the case of the Moroccan dirham and the Rwandan franc, the report added.

Morocco, Egypt and Mauritius are the countries currently implementing the highest number of bilateral investment treaties, another factor that strengthens their position in this area, the index pointed out.

In terms of infrastructure integration, Morocco ranks fourth in the ranking of the best performing countries in Africa.

The kingdom is also ranked among the highest performing countries in terms of productive integration.

The 2019 African Regional Integration Index provides updated data on the state and progress of regional integration in Africa.

It also assesses the level of integration of each regional economic community and their member countries.