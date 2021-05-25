International › APA

Morocco, Niger to promote South-South cooperation

Published on 25.05.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita met on Monday by videoconference with his Nigerien counterpart Hassoumi Massoudou to discuss Sout-South cooperation..The two ministers hailed the solid relationship of partnership and cooperation between the two countries and their willingness to continue to develop these relations and raise them to higher levels.

In this regard, the two parties recalled the new dynamic instilled in relations between the two countries, following the official visits of King Mohammed VI to Niger in 2004 and 2005.

The two parties welcomed the results of the April 11, 2021peaceful and transparent presidential elections in Niger, which ended with the victory of President Mohamed Bazoum.

They are committed to coordinating their actions in regional and international organizations, to promote peace, security and economic development on the African continent and to mutually support Moroccan and Nigerien candidatures within these same bodies.

In that regard, the Nigerien minister expressed Niger’s support for Morocco’s candidacy for the post of African Union Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation.

In addition, MM. Bourita and Massoudou agreed to promote ambitious South-South cooperation through a partnership covering the areas of training, investment, renewable energies, tourism, Islamic affairs, civil protection, airport transport and Justice.

The two ministers stressed the need to promote the exchange of experiences and encourage a more proactive economic policy, including the involvement of the private sector.

The two parties agreed on the holding, in Rabat or Niamey, of the next session of the Joint Cooperation Commission.

