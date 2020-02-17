Morocco: Over 270m passengers transported thru Rabat-Sale Tramway

Nearly 273 million passengers have been transported by the Rabat-Sale Tramway since it was put into service in 2011, the STRS Company announces here.In details, the company explains that the network registers on average 110,000 journeys per day (working days), while the attendance on Saturday and Sunday stands on average at 70,000 journeys per day, against 32.9 million travelers on average annually.

The revenues recorded through the sale of unit tickets are still the most important and represent 73 percent of the overall revenue, says the same source, which accounts for 17,341 active subscription contracts, including 54 percent of students.

The company has been recording a “good” financial performance since 2012, even through urban transport systems are in deficit worldwide, as the price of public urban transport must remain at socially acceptable levels.

In fact, the coverage ratios of operating expenses by revenue are on average 94.5 percent which constitutes “performance,” against the benchmark of comparable networks (the small equilibrium is almost reached which is very rare in the urban transport), STRS specifies.