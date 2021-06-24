International › APA

Morocco: over 38,300 people in pre-trial detention

Published on 24.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The prison population in Morocco is 86,233 detainees, of which 38,373 people are in preventive detention, representing 44.5 percent, which is almost half of the inmate population.According to Justice Minister Mohamed Benabdelkader, the significant use of pre-trial detention is due to judicial, social and economic factors.

 

The rationalisation of the use of pre-trial detention is no longer a demand from civil society, but from the public prosecutor himself.

 

Faced with this situation, the government seems to be banking on the reform of the legal texts governing the use of this option by the competent magistrates.

 

