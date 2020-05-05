Morocco: Over 900,000 laid off due to Covid-19 – Minister

Over 900,000 workers in with some 134,000 Moroccan firms affected in the aftermath of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic were temporarily laid off in April, the Minister of Labor and of Professional Integration, Mohamed Amekraz said in the capital, Rabat on Monday.“This gives a rough idea of the extent of the damage suffered by national companies, as well as the workers with regard to the consequences of this crisis,” the minister told parliament.

He recalled that for the month of March, 131,955 companies out of a total of 216,000 affiliated to the national social security fund, declared being impacted by the effects of Covid-19, representing approximately 61percent of all firms registered.

At least two out of every three companies say they are adversely affected by the repercussions of the pandemic.

Likewise, the number of workers declared on sick leave reached 808,199, out of a total of 2.6 million employees, representing one in three employees, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the ministry has initiated a series of measures to address the socio-economic situation of all businesses affected by the crisis and those likely to be affected, he said.

According to him, awareness campaigns have also been launched by factory inspectors to ensure compliance with preventive measures introduced by authorities in the kingdom.