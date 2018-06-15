Morocco own goal hands Iran shock W/Cup win

An own goal by Moroccan substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz deep into stoppage time handed Iran a shock victory, their second ever win at a football World Cup.The Asian side’s first victory at a World Cup was in 1998 when they beat the United States 2-1.

Bouhaddouz headed into his own net from a free-kick in the last minutes of added time to send Iran on their way to a shock victory over the North Africans.

It was the unlikeliest of victories given the utter dominance of the Moroccans throughout the match.

The Atlas Lions could only blame themselves for spurning several chances in both halves to open the scoring.

The Iranians offered a counter-attacking threat of their own, the most glaring being a gilt-edge chance to score with only the Moroccan goalkeeper to beat.

Fellow Group B heavyweights Spain and Portugal meet in Friday’s other game.