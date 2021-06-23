International › APA

Morocco: Oxfam launches project to tackle violence

Published on 23.06.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Oxfam Morocco is launching in June the Youth Against Violence implemented in partnership with the Gorara Association for Cultures and Art and the Federation of the League of Women’s Rights in the Marrakech-Safi region.Co-funded by the European Union over a period of 27 months, this project takes place in a context of violence and aggression towards women and girls in large parts of Moroccan society, traits linked to masculinity. 

Thus, more than 2 out of 3 women have been subjected to acts of violence during the last 12 months, and 70.7 percent of young people aged between 15 and 19 are exposed to violence.

 To this end, the Baraka project will support civil society organisations (CSOs) and various public actors in the Marrakech-Safi region to change public policies in favour of women and girls.

In a rights-based approach, the project will accompany each of the young people and CSOs for a more active and effective participation in the fight against all forms of violence against women and girls to better defend the rights of women survivors of violence and better represent them.

 Through art and culture, the project will raise awareness by mobilising young women and men from the communities of the Marrakech-Safi region on issues related to gender equality and the fight against violence against women and girls.

 The project will start with a bootcamp, on June 25, 26 and 27, 2021 in Marrakech, bringing together some twenty students, in a space of innovation and collaboration. 

The objective will be to create and develop audiovisual content promoting alternative social norms that reject violence, which will be broadcast in a campaign targeting young people.

 

