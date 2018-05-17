Morocco picks 26 players for World Cup

Published on 17.05.2018 at 21h21 by APA News

Morocco coach, Herve Renard on Thursday released a list of 26 players, including three reservists for the Atlas Lions 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia next month.Released by the Royal Moroccan Football Association (FRMF), the list features players playing in the national championship, such as Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (IRT), Badr Benoun (RCA) and Ayoub El Kaabi (RSB).

Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege, Belgium) has also been picked.

The Atlas Lions are in Group B with European champions Portugal, Spain, and Iran.

The North Africans will face the Middle Eastern country in their first match of the group on June 15 in Saint Petersburg.

Moroccan will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Moscow on June 20 and Spain in Kaliningrad five days later.

The complete list of Moroccan players for Russia is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia, Spain), Yassine Bounou (Girona, Spain), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (IRT, Botola D1).

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus, Italy), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton, England), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir, Turkey), Badr Benoun (RCA, Botola D1), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid, Spain) and Hamza Mendyl (LOSC, France).

Midefielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira, UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen, France), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord, Netherlands), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray, Turkey) , Fayçal Fajr (Getafe, Spain) and Amine Harit (Schalke 04, Germany).

Attackers: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor, Turkey), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli, Germany), Ayoub El Kaabi (RSB, Botola D1), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes, Spain), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege, Belgium) and Hakim Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam, the Netherlands).

Reserves: Youssef En-Nesyri (Malaga, Spain), Mazraoui Noussair (Ajax Amsterdam) and Oualid El Hajjam (Amiens, France).