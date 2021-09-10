Morocco: PJD Politburo members collectively resign

Following the spectacular loss of the Justice and Development Party (PJD), the Secretary General of the party, Saad Eddine El Othmani, as well as the members of the general secretariat of this political formation, on Thursday, handed in their collective resignation.This decision was taken following an extraordinary meeting of the Secretariat General on the review of the results of the election on Wednesday.

In a statement, the secretariat, which said it assumes full political responsibility for its management of this stage, also decided to continue managing the affairs of the party in accordance with the provisions of Article 102 of its rules of procedure.

The party secretariat also decided to convene an extraordinary session of the PJD National Council on Saturday, September 18, in order to make an overall assessment of the electoral process and take the decisions it deems appropriate.

The first results of the September 8 elections have turned the political map of Morocco upside down. The PJD, which has led the government for the past ten years, has suffered a real crash, dropping from 125 seats to just 13. It must be said that observers of the Moroccan political scene expected the PJD to lose ground with the adoption of the electoral quotient, but not such a fall.

The party of the lamp has thus given way to the National Rally of Independents (RNI). With the 102 seats obtained, the RNI now dominates the political landscape, displaying a rise in power by more than tripling its 2016 score (only 37 seats).