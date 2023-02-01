Morocco poised to host Club World Cup

The annual club competition of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) opens on Wednesday at Tangier’s Grand Stade, in the north of the Cherifian kingdom.For the third time in its history, Morocco is hosting the Club World Cup.

From February 1 to 11, 2023, seven teams from different football confederations will try to succeed Chelsea FC (England) as winners of the tournament.

In Africa, only Morocco has had the honour of organising the competition, which is now in its 19th edition.

Very often, it has been held in Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In Morocco, the victories of Bayern Munich (2013) and Real Madrid (2014) “were marked by the extraordinary atmosphere that reigned in the stands,” said FIFA on its website.

It should be the same this Wednesday at the Grand Stade of Tangier, also known as Ibn Batouta, for the opening ceremony.

After a sound and light show, Al Ahly, losing finalists in the African Champions League, and Auckland City, winners of the event in Oceania, will open the competitive fixtures in a completely renovated stadium.

Traditionally, the Club World Cup is held in December.

However, it was postponed due to the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

In addition to Tangier, Rabat, the capital, will also be a crossroads for club world football.

In 2013 and 2014, the cities of Marrakech and Agadir were chosen by the Moroccan authorities.