Morocco praised by U.S for progress in women’s rights

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser to the President of the United States, welcomed the reforms undertaken by several countries, particularly Morocco, to guarantee women’s rights.“The most significant advances in the first year of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (W-GDP) existence are due to the governments of Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco, which have each amended laws to promote women’s economic empowerment and restore women’s land and property rights,” Trump said.

The daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump was speaking in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at the opening session of the World Women’s Forum, which began last Sunday.

This framework for exchange should allow, among other things, the establishment of international partnerships capable of strengthening the positive contribution of women in the global development process and ways of increasing their social and economic participation, particularly in the area of entrepreneurship.

In addition, Ivanka Trump stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco has succeeded in recent years “in introducing important legislative reforms that serve the interests of women and increase their level of empowerment.”

The Initiative for the Development and Prosperity of Women in the World is a project of the Trump administration. Its objective is to strengthen women’s economic empowerment efforts worldwide.

The programme has three main thrusts: providing vocational training for women, empowering them to succeed as entrepreneurs and breaking down barriers that hinder their participation in the economy.

In her speech, Donald Trump’s daughter praised the efforts of five other countries in the Arab world to empower women including Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

According to the report W-GDP 2019-2020, published by the World Bank, Ivanka Trump and Sean Cairncross, President and CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) visited Morocco last November.

During their visit, they exchanged views with government and local officials on how to help strengthen women’s economic empowerment, particularly by increasing access to land.

For its part, Morocco informed the US delegation about the implementation of a legislative reform to revise the structure and administration of communal land, including for women. Ivanka Trump thus welcomed these “important and bold” reforms initiated by King Mohammed VI.