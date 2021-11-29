Morocco reaffirms support for Libya unity gov’t

Morocco has reaffirmed support for Libya’s unity government and institutions involved in bringing long lasting stability to the strife-torn country.Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Nasser Bourita had a telephone conversation with his Libyan Minister counterpart, Najla Al-Mangoush on Sunday during which he reiterated the kingdom’s strong support for the national unity government in Libya in its bid to hold elections in a comprehensive, participatory and pragmatic way.

In a statement, the Moroccan official hoped the exercise would lead to a final resolution of Libya’s protracted crisis that will ensure stability and development.

The statement also said that the minister congratulated the government of national unity, led by Abdelhamid Dbaibah, for the wisdom he has shown since it took office.

The phone conversation was an opportunity for the two ministers to discuss regional and international issues.

The Libyan chief diplomat informed his Moroccan counterpart that Libya had resolved to “withdraw its candidacy to sit in the African Union’s Peace and Security Council for the 2022-2025 term, in favor of Morocco.

He said Libya’s decision in this regard would be formally communicated to the AU Commission.

The two ministers also discussed the situation within the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), reiterating their willingness to coordinate efforts and give a strong impetus to the organization.

This they hoped would promote the eventual return of its institutions to their official and “natural” headquarters in the Libyan capital Tripoli.