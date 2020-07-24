Morocco records 570 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Morocco recorded this Friday a record of 570 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,834 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes first in terms of the number of cases recorded today with 207 cases, followed by Casablanca-Settat (206), Fez-Meknes (80), Rabat-Sale-Kénitra (24 cases), Marrakech-Safi (21 cases), Oriental (23), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5 cases), Draa-Tafilalet (2 cases), Souss-Massa (1 case) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (1 case).

According to the Ministry, 484 new cases out of 570 (85 percent) were detected through the follow-up of contact cases and clusters, adding that 13,215 contact cases are still under medical surveillance.

Seven new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 299 deaths and the case-fatality rate to 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, 228 new recoveries were reported, for a total of 16,100 recoveries and a remission rate of 85.5 percent.

The number of active cases climbed to 2,435, of which 46 active cases are in a serious or critical condition.