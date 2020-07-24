International › APA

Happening now

Morocco records 570 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Published on 24.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Morocco recorded this Friday a record of 570 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,834 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima comes first in terms of the number of cases recorded today with 207 cases, followed by Casablanca-Settat (206), Fez-Meknes (80), Rabat-Sale-Kénitra (24 cases), Marrakech-Safi (21 cases), Oriental (23), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5 cases), Draa-Tafilalet (2 cases), Souss-Massa (1 case) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (1 case).

According to the Ministry, 484 new cases out of 570 (85 percent) were detected through the follow-up of contact cases and clusters, adding that 13,215 contact cases are still under medical surveillance.

Seven new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 299 deaths and the case-fatality rate to 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, 228 new recoveries were reported, for a total of 16,100 recoveries and a remission rate of 85.5 percent.

The number of active cases climbed to 2,435, of which 46 active cases are in a serious or critical condition.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top