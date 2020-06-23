Morocco refunds hajj 2020 fees

Morocco’s Royal Commission in charge of hajj preparations has announced the reimbursement of the costs of the pilgrimage for Moroccans who wanted to go to visit the holy places in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina to perform the religious ritual.The repayment exercise will begin on July 1 and end on the 24th of the same month, the Moroccan Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday.

The lists selected this year are renewable for next year, whether they are chosen persons or those appearing on the waiting lists, concerning both trips organized by the ministry and those under travel agencies.

On Monday, the Saudi authorities decided to maintain the pilgrimage for this year with “A very limited number of faithful representing all the nationalities living inside the kingdom,” due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Saudi Hajj ministry says that “given the continuing pandemic of the coronavirus, the severity of infection in gatherings, human crowds and movements between countries of the world, and increasing rates of infection in the world, it was decided to maintain the pilgrimage for this year 1441 of the Hegira with a very limited number for all the nationalities that are inside the kingdom.”

This measure was taken in line with the precepts of Islam aimed at preserving human life and following the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, which reported the persistent risks of this pandemic and the lack of vaccines and treatments for people infected with the virus, the statement concluded.