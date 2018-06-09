Morocco refutes denying Mauritanians transit visas

Morocco’s Embassy in Nouakchott on Saturday denied reports that the Kingdom’s diplomatic representations in Europe have refused to grant transit visas to Mauritanians nationals wishing to return home via Morocco.The missions “never refused to deliver the transit visa to Mauritanian citizens,” the Embassy said in a press statement seen by APA.

A press report in Nouakchott had stated that Mauritanians living in European countries, who wish to come home, were denied transit visas by Moroccan consulates in those countries.

“On the contrary, instructions have recently been given to reduce to the lowest level (72 hours) the response times to visa applications, specifically those submitted by Mauritanian citizens,” the Moroccan Embassy said.

According to the Embassy, the instructions given to grant Mauritanians transit visas include that the visas are valid for a period adequate to allow them go through Moroccan territory in good conditions.

Referring to the delivery of visas in Mauritania, the Moroccan Embassy said the process takes place “in all fluidity required and with great flexibility and speed,” adding that the response time to the visa application does not exceed the 24 hours and is even reduced each time it deals with cases whose urgency is demonstrated.

It also denied local media reports in Mauritania that there has been a decrease in the number of scholarships granted to Mauritanian students for study in Morocco.

“This information is completely unfounded, as both countries intend to move forward by engaging in a multi-dimensional strategic partnership aimed at fostering development and prosperity,” the embassy declared.