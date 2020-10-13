Morocco reopens mosques for Friday prayers this week

International › APA

Published on 13.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Moroccan Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs announces that Friday prayers in mosques will resume this week (October 16).The number of open mosques has been increased to 10,000, in which Friday prayers and the five daily prayers will be performed from Friday, October 16, a ministry statement says.

The Ministry of Habous will ensure that this operation is successful and that it is followed up, in coordination with the competent authorities.

The same health precautions, taken in mosques already open for the five daily prayers will be renewed for this Friday prayers. These measures will also take into account the evolution of the epidemic situation at the national and local levels, the ministry adds.

