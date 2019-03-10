Morocco repatriates eight alleged jihadists from Syria

Morocco said Sunday it had repatriated eight of its nationals from Syria, who will be investigated for “suspected involvement in acts linked to terrorism”.

“The competent Moroccan authorities proceeded on March 10 to repatriate a group of eight Moroccan citizens who were in conflict zones in Syria,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces launched a final offensive against the Islamic State group’s last redoubt in the east of the war-torn country a month ago.

Backed by an international military coalition, the SDF has arrested thousands of IS jihadists who have fled the shrinking stronghold.

Many of those flooding out of IS territory are foreign fighters and their families — including some Moroccan women, according to AFP journalists on the ground.

The SDF wants foreign fighters and their families to be repatriated by their countries of origin.

Sunday’s operation had a “humanitarian character” and allowed the Moroccans to return to their home country safely, the ministry added.

In 2015, the number of Moroccans in jihadist ranks in Iraq and Syria was estimated at more than 1,600.

Those who return are arrested and receive sentences of 10 to 15 years in prison.

Syria’s multi-fronted war has killed more than 360,000 and displaced millions since it erupted in the wake of the government’s bloody repression of street protests in 2011.