Morocco: Road-accident death toll drops by 29 percent

The death toll or road accidents in Morocco fell by 29 percent in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data provided by the Moroccan Road Safety Agency (NARSA).The number of people killed fell by 32.74 percent to 873. Fatalities, which totaled 802, decreased by 29.28 percent.

For their part, bodily injury suffered a decrease of 30.79 percent, or 28,394. I could be noted that the largest decrease (-36.89 percent) was recorded in the seriously injured category, which stood at 2,073.

As for those lightly injured, their number decreased by 32.85 percent to reach 36,864.

During the month of May 2020, the main indicators of road safety fell drastically, NARSA says, underlining that the number of deaths, which amounted to 135, decreased by 43.98 percent in May 2020, compared to data for the month of May 2019.

The same is true for deadly accidents, which recorded a 40.19-percent decrease, standing at 128. This spectacular fall in road mortality is explained by the implementation of health containment measures from 20 March 2020, with a reduction in the mobility of people to the strict minimum, leading to a sharp reduction in road risks.

Analysis of the provisional statistics for May 2020 compared to those for April 2019 shows a decrease of 61.97 percent in bodily injuries, which stood at 3,281.

For their part, people seriously injured decreased by 56.60 percent to 286, as did the slightly injured that fell by 65.22 percent to stand to 4,039.