Morocco: Russian Foreign Minister due Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Morocco this Friday on a working visit, during which he will hold talks with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, as well as other Moroccan officials, according to sources.The visit will provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, as well as the regional and international situation.

A joint press conference is scheduled for late Friday afternoon.

As a reminder, Morocco and Russia have just celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

In marking the occasion, the two countries welcomed the level of their cooperation in all areas, calling it “exemplary”, as indicated in the press releases from their foreign ministries.