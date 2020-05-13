Morocco schools to remain closed, baccalaureat exams set for July, September

Morocco’s National Education Minister, Said Amzazi, announced that schools will remain closed until next September, adding that only the exams of the 1st and 2nd years of the baccalaureat will be organized, the national exam of the baccalaureate will be held in July, and the regional exam (1st year) in September.To apply the principle of equal opportunities, the examination subjects will relate only to the programs which were the subject of in situ courses until March 14, 2020, the minister told House of Councilors on Tuesday May 12.

Regarding the return to schools, Amzazi said this will not happen until September 2020.

With regard to the other school levels, the Minister declared that the grades for continuous examinations carried out in situ, will be taken into account, while pedagogical continuity will be ensured, until the end of the school year for the benefit of these levels.

The goal, he said, is to complement educational programs and provide the necessary pedagogical support, ensuring the continuity of the “distance learning” process through various digital platforms, television channels and brochures, which will be handed over to primary school students in remote rural areas.

As for the resumption of courses in September, remedial courses and in situ educational support will be provided in order to reinforce the skills of the students for the next school year, he assured.