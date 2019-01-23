Morocco: Security services dismantle terror cell

Moroccan security services on Wednesday dismantled a terrorist cell composed of 13 elements, including two ex-detainees, active in Kelâa des Sraghna, Salé, Casablanca and Mohammedia.This is part of the fight against terrorist threats linked to the so-called Islamic State organization, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, which added that electronic devices, bladed weapons, hoods, books promoting extremist ideology, a manuscript of allegiance to the so-called Caliph of DAECH were seize during the operation.

Initial investigations revealed that the elements of this cell, affiliated with DAECH, adhered to the propaganda of this terrorist organization and its extremist speeches, while considering the execution of terrorist operations detrimental to human security and public order, according to its destructive agenda, said the same source.

The suspects were taken into custody as part of the investigation conducted under the supervision of the prosecutor, the statement concluded.