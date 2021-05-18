Morocco seeks to prioritize education for sustainable development

International › APA

Published on 18.05.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The president of the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Protection of the Environment in Morocco, Princess Lalla Hasnaa, on Monday, called on the international community to resolutely commit, during this decade, to instituting education for sustainable development as an imperative priority, emphasizing the urgency of this action.In a video message broadcast during the major plenary session of the virtual UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development (May 17-19), Princess Lalla Hasnaa declared that the Mohammed Foundation VI for the Protection of the Environment has been working, for more than two decades, to develop various programs intended to reduce or eliminate the negative impact of humans on nature.

“Responsible for teaching and transmitting knowledge, the school is, more broadly and more primarily, a space for education and transmission of values. Educating young people to respect the environment means believing in the promise of a new, more harmonious and sustainable world,” she said.

According to her, “education for sustainable development, a theme that brings us together today, is the key to success.” She also expressed her pride in the partnership between the Foundation and UNESCO “with which we have been working together since 2020 to introduce environmental education in (school) curricula, at all levels up to the baccalaureate.”

In this regard, Morocco is one of the three countries in the world which is conducting a pilot experiment for the Global Schools Program of UNESCO, Lalla Hasnaa noted.

“A generation separates us from the Rio Summit,” she said, insisting that it was imperative to reflect on the motivations that may have hindered the introduction of education for sustainable development in the curricula.

