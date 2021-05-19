Morocco seizes 1.2 tonnes of cannabis resin

The security services in Laayoune city, capital of the southern provinces of Morocco have unmasked an international drug trafficking racket, seizing 1.2 tonnes of cannabis resin, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.The operation was carried out in Boucraa and Gueltat Zemmour, the DGSN said, adding that two individuals, one of whom is a recidivist, were arrested for alleged links with a criminal network active in international drug trafficking.

The searches carried out in Boucraa led to the discovery of two bundles of cannabis resin weighing a total of 62 kg, before further investigations led to the seizure of two cars and 39 additional bundles of the same drug, buried in the vicinity of Gueltat Zemmour, about 200 km east of Laayoune, a statement said.

The two suspects were detained as investigations get underway under the supervision of the competent prosecutor.