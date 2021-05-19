International › APA

Happening now

Morocco seizes 1.2 tonnes of cannabis resin

Published on 19.05.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

The security services in Laayoune city, capital of the southern provinces of Morocco have unmasked an international drug trafficking racket, seizing 1.2 tonnes of cannabis resin, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.The operation was carried out in Boucraa and Gueltat Zemmour, the DGSN said, adding that two individuals, one of whom is a recidivist, were arrested for alleged links with a criminal network active in international drug trafficking.

 The searches carried out in Boucraa led to the discovery of two bundles of cannabis resin weighing a total of 62 kg, before further investigations led to the seizure of two cars and 39 additional bundles of the same drug, buried in the vicinity of Gueltat Zemmour, about 200 km east of Laayoune, a statement said.

The two suspects were detained as investigations get underway under the supervision of the competent prosecutor.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top