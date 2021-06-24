International › APA

Happening now

Morocco, Senegal ink personal data protection deal

Published on 24.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The Commission for Control of Personal Data Protection of Morocco (CNDP) and its counterpart in Senegal on Wednesday in Rabat signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation in this field.Signed by the president of CNDP-Morocco, Omar Seghrouchni, and the director of legal affairs, litigation and compliance of the CDP in Senegal, Mohamed Diop, this protocol formalises the already existing relations between the two commissions, by putting in place provisions for collaboration, exchange of information, sharing of procedures or treatment of common problems.

 

Mr. Diop highlighted the multiplicity of data transfers between Senegalese and Moroccan companies, particularly in the financial and banking sector, noting that the signing of this protocol comes, among other things, to frame these transfers and support companies in this area.

 

Morocco, like Senegal, is part of several international bodies, such as the African Network of Personal Data Protection Authorities (ANPDP), for which the CNDP Morocco provides the permanent secretariat, and the Francophone Association of Personal Data Protection Authorities, hence the need to concretise bilateral cooperation in this regard, he concluded.

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top