Morocco, Senegal ink personal data protection deal

The Commission for Control of Personal Data Protection of Morocco (CNDP) and its counterpart in Senegal on Wednesday in Rabat signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation in this field.Signed by the president of CNDP-Morocco, Omar Seghrouchni, and the director of legal affairs, litigation and compliance of the CDP in Senegal, Mohamed Diop, this protocol formalises the already existing relations between the two commissions, by putting in place provisions for collaboration, exchange of information, sharing of procedures or treatment of common problems.

Mr. Diop highlighted the multiplicity of data transfers between Senegalese and Moroccan companies, particularly in the financial and banking sector, noting that the signing of this protocol comes, among other things, to frame these transfers and support companies in this area.

Morocco, like Senegal, is part of several international bodies, such as the African Network of Personal Data Protection Authorities (ANPDP), for which the CNDP Morocco provides the permanent secretariat, and the Francophone Association of Personal Data Protection Authorities, hence the need to concretise bilateral cooperation in this regard, he concluded.