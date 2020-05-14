Morocco sets Covid-19 fatality rate at 2.9 percent

The fatality rate of the Covid-19 in Morocco has dropped over the past few days to stand at 2.9 percent, or 188 deaths out of a total of 6,418 cases of contamination, according to the Health ministry..The ministry said with this rate, Morocco is in a relatively low world average, knowing that the fatality rate of the virus at global level is established at 7 percent.

In two days, Morocco has not recorded any sngle death from the virus, while the number of infections continues to rise, especially last Monday, with the confirmation of 218 cases of coronavirus.

The average age of infected people is around 34.5 years, compared to 54.8 years at the start of the epidemic.

This proves, according to the ministry, that the newly infected people are younger, and do not strictly abide by lockdown restrictions and sanitary precautions.

As of May 12, Morocco recorded 6,418 positive cases, including 188 deaths and 2,811 recoveries.

The kingdom is the third most affected country in Africa, after South Africa and Egypt.