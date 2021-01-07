International › APA

Morocco signs contract-programs to revive vital sectors impacted by COVID-19

Published on 07.01.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

The Moroccan government on Wednesday in Rabat signed five related contract-programs to revive vital sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.These sectors include catering, the press, cultural and creative industries, private sports halls and nurseries.

 

Signed on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the Economic Intelligence Committee (CVE), these contract-programs include social and economic support measures aimed at preserving employment and supporting entrepreneurial activity in these sectors.

 

According to the Minister of Culture and Sports, these contract-programs aim to put in place a number of resilience measures that will not only relieve the cash flow of companies, but also support employees who will benefit from a temporary work stoppage allowance, he noted.

 

