Morocco-Spain power interconnection cable fixed

The restoration of one of the cables of the second link of the Morocco-Spain electrical interconnection has been completed, the Moroccan Electricity and Drinking Water Authority (ONEE) said.In a press release, ONEE indicates that after several weeks of work and thanks to the long experience of the Office and Red Electrica de Espana (REE) teams, the 2nd interconnection has been restored in very good conditions.

The submarine cable was unavailable since a ship damaged it at the end of 2019, at about 13km off the coast of Morocco, the press release said, adding that the control and protection systems ordered the isolation of the 2nd interconnection and a plan of actions to repair the cable, which was launched by the maintenance committee consisting of Moroccan and Spanish officials.

The repair required highly qualified expertise and heavy logistics, like designated vessels crafted for such operation, since the damage was located at a great depth (490 m).

According to the document copied to APA, the Director General of ONEE, Abderrahim El Hafidi paid a technical visit to the site of the Morocco-Spain electrical interconnection on Tuesday to learn about the installations, after the important works had been completed.