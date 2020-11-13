Morocco, Spain to hold high-level meeting in December

International › APA

Published on 13.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Moroccan PrimeMinister, Saad Eddine El Otmani, on Thursday, spoke by telephone with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, during which the two parties discussed the preparation for the 12th Moroccan-Spanish high-level meeting, scheduled for December 17 in Rabat, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.This planned high-level meeting, in these difficult and worrying epidemiological conditions due to the Covid-19 epidemic, aims to strengthen and develop the special bilateral relations between the two countries, the same source adds.

The two parties are keen to organize this meeting, despite the circumstances of the pandemic, and this, because of its importance and given the expected results for the two countries, the source stresses.

The Morocco-Spain high-level meeting should help give a strong boost to the agreements signed between the two countries while giving priority to bilateral economic cooperation, in particular to overcome the economic repercussions of the coronavirus.

It will also be an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, health and energy, and to face security challenges.

The phone conversation was also an opportunity to hail the quality of relations and cooperation between the two neighbors, and to confirm the consensus between the two parties, Moroccan and Spanish, on the visions and orientations, and on the priorities of the next high-level meeting, the same source concludes.

