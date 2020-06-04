Morocco: Spain’s Supreme Court disavows Polisario

Moroccan researcher Abdelhak Bassou analysed, exclusively for APA, the importance of the recent ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court to ban Polisario symbols in public places in Spain.This is a very good news for Morocco: the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court to ban the Polisario Front from using its emblems in public places and demonstrations is a clear victory for the Cherifian Kingdom in its efforts in favour of the Moroccan Sahara.

“The decision is part of a whole series of other measures taken by countries or international organisations, and which reaffirm the correctness of the Moroccan position; namely, compliance with international law,” said Abdelhak Bassou.

According to him, the decision also confirms the growing decline of the “separatist” movement that wants to confront the world with a fait accompli, by fraudulently imposing imaginary symbols without a legal basis wherever they find legal laxity or political connivance. A thesis marked by versatility and inconsistency that attempts to blackmail the international community,” noted this Senior Fellow at the Policy Center of the New South (PCNS), a renowned pan-African think tank based in Rabat.

According to this specialist in international relations, the decision of Spain’s highest court “also sets the record straight on behaviour that undermines the credibility of states and challenges international law and customs.”

He went on to point out that “flags are expressions of political entities recognised by the international community; a recognition that generates rights and duties vis-à-vis other states. When symbols that do not refer to any responsible entity rub shoulders with those of entities subject to international law and therefore responsible, there can only be anarchy. A State interacts only with States or entities recognised by the United Nations.”

According to Mr Bassou, “many countries, especially in Europe and Africa, must follow Spain’s example to prevent a parallel system of ghostly and fraudulent constructions from coexisting with the official, legal and legitimate world.”

In short, he is convinced that “official bodies in all countries should only deal with official and recognised entities. These parallel entities, without responsibility for international law, are a threat to the cohesion that the world is seeking to regain.”