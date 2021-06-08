International › APA

Morocco “strongly” condemns terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso

Published on 08.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Morocco has “strongly” condemned the despicable terrorist attacks that targeted northern Burkina Faso, in Solhan, on the night of June, killing 160 innocent civilians, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.In a message addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Burkinabe Abroad, Alpha Barry, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita said he learned with “deep sorrow the sad news of the despicable terrorist attacks, which targeted the north of Burkina Faso, in Solhan, causing 160 innocent civilian victims and the burning of several houses and the local market of this locality.”

 

“In the face of this cowardly aggression, the Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns this abject terrorist act, which is rejected by all religions and universal humanist values,” Bourita said.

 

On this painful occasion, the minister said, Morocco “expresses its total and strong solidarity with the government of Burkina Faso” and extends its deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion and solidarity to the bereaved families and the people of Burkina Faso.

 

