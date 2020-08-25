Morocco, Suriname vow to strengthen cooperation

Morocco and Suriname, on Monday, expressed their firm desire to strengthen, enrich and further diversify bilateral cooperation; they also underlined their commitment to supporting issues of common interest such as peace, stability and human development.During a telephone conversation, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and African Cooperation, Nasser Bourita and his Surinamese counterpart, Albert Ramdin expressed their deep satisfaction with the level reached in Moroccan-Surinamese relations and welcomed the fruitful cooperation, which has led to the successful implementation of joint projects.

On this occasion, the Moroccan minister congratulated his Surinamese counterpart on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, wishing him great success in the conduct of Surinamese diplomacy.

The conversation also focused on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the two countries are addressing it. In this context, Mr. Bourita said that Morocco was ready to provide emergency assistance to Suriname in order to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Bourita invited his Surinamese counterpart to pay an official visit to Morocco before the end of the year, in order to sign a new roadmap and identify new opportunities for continued collaboration.