Morocco: “Tangiers Appeal” insists on ‘Sadr’ expulsion from AU

The signatories of the “Tangiers Appeal” have reiterated their commitment to work for the exclusion from the African Union (AU) of a non-state entity whose acronym is Sadr (Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic).Nearly three months after the establishment, on 04 November 2022 in Tangiers, Morocco, of the “Solemn Call for the expulsion of the pseudo “Sadr” from the African Union”, known as the “Tangier Call,” the signatories of the document met on Saturday 28 January 2023.

“During the meeting, the signatories reiterated their full commitment to work together and in coordination for the exclusion of this non-state entity pseudo “Sadr” of the African Union,” a statement received Monday by APA said.

The document stresses that “the African Prime Ministers and ministers also considered that this exclusion, legitimate from a legal point of view, should in no way be considered as an unattainable goal – because it is part of a favorable continental and international dynamic, where realism and pragmatism prevail, and because it represents an indispensable prerequisite for the return of impartiality and credibility of the Pan-African Organization on the Sahara issue.

According to the statement, the various recommendations of the Pan-African Reflection Campaign on the challenges of the African Union in the light of the Sahara issue, discussed at five sub-regional seminars held between May and October 2021, in Nouakchott, Dakar, Accra, Dar Es-Salaam and Kinshasa, the signatories of the “Solemn Call for the expulsion of the pseudo “Sadr” from the African Union,” discussed a draft “White Paper” and adopted it unanimously, after having “made their valuable contributions,” the note goes on.

This “White Paper,” entitled “The African Union and the Question of the Sahara – Final deliverable of a deep and inclusive pan-African intellectual reflection,” the statement says, “is the culmination of the Pan-African Campaign and the faithful reflection of the debates held during the various meetings and seminars.”

The signatories of this call noted with great satisfaction the participation as new signatories of the “Tangiers Appeal,” personalities from Gambia, Lesotho and Madagascar: Lamin Kaba Badjo, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia, Lesego Makgothi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Lesotho and Patrick Rajoelina, former head of diplomacy of Madagascar.

“This “White Paper” develops a factual and historical argument that is irrefutable, it is a legal and political reference document, which materializes a vision of a united Africa and a renewed Pan-Africanism, far from the ideologies of another time,” the note explains.