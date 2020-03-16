Morocco to close mosques amid COVID-19 cases

The Supreme Council of Ulemas in Morocco has recommended the closure of mosques for the five daily and congregational prayers including on Friday over fears about the further spread of the deadly coronavirus.This recommendation which comes into effect on Monday is in response to a request for a religious opinion (fatwa) addressed to the Supreme Council of Ulemas by King Mohammed VI, in his capacity as head of the believers and in view of the serious damage caused by the epidemic around the world.

It also takes into account the guidelines issued by the competent authorities, including the Health ministry, to ensure prevention against the virus by closing public and private places.

It is also inspired by Sharia, which stresses the need to protect people and make the interest prevail over prejudices.

This measure is temporary and prayers will resume in mosques as soon as the competent authorities decide that the health situation is normalized, the council reassures citizens.

Morocco has taken many drastic measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19, among them suspending until further notice, all international flights with passenger traffic.

The Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs last Wednesday also announced the cancellation of all religious events, regardless of the size of their gatherings.

The government has also announced that classes in schools will be suspended from Monday, March 16, until further notice, in all general education, vocational training and universities, in order to stem the spread of the virus.

The Interior Ministry has banned all public gatherings attended by more than 50 people, until further notice.

Cinemas, museums and theaters have been shut down.

Major music festivals, such as Mawazine and Timitar are canceled.

On Sunday, King Mohammed VI ordered the government to proceed with the immediate creation of a fund with nearly 1 billion euros (10 billion dirhams), dedicated to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Interior Ministry on Monday, March 16 ordered the closure from 6 p.m. (GMT + 1), of all cafes, restaurants, party parlours, cinemas, theaters, sport halls, game rooms and local sports fields, until further notice.