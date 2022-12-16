Morocco to host 2023 Club World Cup-FIFA

Morocco will host, from the Club World Cup, the third after the 2013 and 2014 editions from 1st to 11th February. The announcement was made by Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), during a press briefing in Doha (Qatar).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the FIFA executive committee on Friday 16 December in Doha, Qatar, on the sidelines of the 2022 World Cup tournament.

African champions Wydad Casablanca will be joined by European champions Real Madrid, Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo, CONCACAF Champions League winners Seattle Sounders and Auckland, who won the OFC Champions League (Oceania).

The winner of the Asian Champions League, whose final will be brought forward to January to facilitate the Club World Cup in February, remains unknown.

Wydad are also Moroccan champions, so runners-up Raja of Casablanca are expected to take part as national representatives.