Morocco to host annual WB, IMF meetings

The 2021 annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund takes place in Marrakech, Morocco, in October 2021.This followed a vote by the Boards of Governors of the two institutions on Wednesday.

The annual meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of Finance and Development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others.

The last time the annual meetings were held in Africa was in 1973, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Wednesday’s announcement of Morocco as the next location of the Meetings coincides with the 60th anniversary of the country’s membership of the WBG and the IMF, an IMF statement issued in Nairobi disclosed.

The annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the Bretton Woods Institutions’ headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country.

The 2018 Annual Meetings will take place in Indonesia in October of this year, at which time there will be an official signing ceremony for the 2021 Meetings in Morocco.