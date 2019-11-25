Morocco to host seventh int’l energy conference

The Moroccan city of Agadir will host from 27 to 30 November, the 7th edition of the International Renewable and Sustainable Energy Conference at the initiative of the Mediterranean Area of Technology and Innovation (MSTI).Organized in partnership with the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN – Strategic Partner), Mohammed V University of Rabat (UM5), GIZ, CNRST, Hydro Quebec, and several other national and international organizations, this conference will bring together more than 400 participants from around 40 countries.

The agenda of the meeting includes several workshops and tutorials led by world-renowned experts. In addition, a large exhibition space is designed to accommodate national and international industrialists.

This annual event has become an essential platform for exchange and transfer of technology for experts, researchers, industrialists and decision-makers in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable development.

It will be an opportunity for Moroccan academics and industrialists to present their research work to experts, and to find opportunities for collaboration to set up and finance projects and attract investment.

In addition to its vocation as a forum to present the research work in themes related to renewable energies, energy efficiency and sustainable development, IRSEC’19 will open on topics with very high added value for Morocco in general and the Souss-Massa region in particular.

Consequently, a workshop on the desalination of seawater and a special session on energy recovery of waste are planned.