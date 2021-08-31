Morocco to toughen lab control following diverging Covid test results

Faced with the problems of disagreeing results of diagnostic tests of Covid-19 caused for various reasons, the Moroccan Ministry of Health will launch in the next three days a rigorous verification of reagents for in vitro diagnostic use by submitting them to evaluations by designated laboratories.In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said that these laboratories are regularly subjected to audits and controls by specialized committees, in order to ensure the reliability and timeliness of test results provided, stressing that laboratories deemed non-compliant have been sanctioned.

Among other measures that will be taken, the Department of Health cites the control of laboratory activities through surprise visits and external evaluation of the quality of analysis.

It is also the approval of laboratories among those authorized to perform diagnostic tests for people traveling abroad at the level of each province as well as the exclusive use of the platform ‘E-Labs’ of the Ministry by these laboratories for the centralization and communication of test results.

The download of test results of the Covid-19 by people traveling abroad will be done via the option “Health Pass,” which will be available on the portal liqahcorona.ma, the statement reads.

The Ministry recalls that since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19, a set of measures and devices have been put in place to ensure the quality of care of patients from the confirmation of the disease to treatment and recovery.

Thus, the Ministry has proceeded to the authorization of a set of medical biology laboratories in the public and private sector in the Kingdom, able to meet the demand of citizens regarding the diagnostic tests of the Covid-19, in accordance with the requirements of the specifications in force.

It also recalls its authorization granted to the reagents after the validation of the National Commission of in vitro diagnostic reagents and a clinical evaluation of the performance and quality of tests.

And in that regard, it will continue to deploy all necessary means to ensure the reliability and quality of results of the network of laboratories Covid-19 for citizens in coordination with the competent authorities.