Morocco: Unemployment at 12.3 percent in second quarter

Published on 07.08.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

The unemployment rate in Morocco continues to increase and has now reached 12.3 percent in the second quarter of 2020.It was 8.1 percent during the same period of last year, according to the High Commission for Planning (HCP), a public institution responsible for statistics.

This rate has registered a sharp increase in both rural and urban areas, rising respectively from 3 percent to 7.2 percent and from 11.7 percent to 15.6 percent, the HCP says in an update on the labor market situation, indicating a decline in activity and employment rates.

It also posted a sharp increase among men to 11.3 percent women to 15.6 percent and young people aged 15 to 24 to 33.4 percent the same update adds. 

In addition, the HCP reports that the army of the unemployed increased by 496,000 between the second quarter of 2019 and that of 2020, from 981,000 to 1,477,000, representing a 50.6 percent rise.

As for the graduate people’s unemployment rate, it rose 3.7 points to 18.2 percent. 

This increase is higher among vocational specialization, diplomas and  basic education certificate holders.

