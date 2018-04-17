Morocco, US armies in first joint exercises

Morocco is hosting a joint military exercise with the US military dubbed “African Lion 2018 which began on Tuesday and will run to April 29.The military manoeuvres are underway in the Moroccan regions of Agadir, Tifnit, Tan Tan, Tiznit, Ben Guerir and Kenitra.

The Moroccan Royal Armed Forces (FAR) announced in a statement that the 15th joint exercise is being attended by military units and observers from 15 countries representing Africa, Europe and North America.

They are Germany, Canada, Spain, France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Tunisia, the United States and Morocco.

The exercise will include ground, air, and tactical training, the statement said, adding that it will also involve training in command and combat operations against violent extremist groups.

As part of its civil-military activities, which are being held simultaneously with the exercise, medico-dental services will be provided to local populations in the Tiznit region by medical teams made up of FAR doctors and nurses and the US Army.

Taking place on the sidelines of the exercise, a Moroccan-American naval manoeuvre, codenamed “Lightning Handshake,” is scheduled off Morocco’s Atlantic coast.

The naval exercise will involve Mohammed VI frigate, the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier, and fighter planes of both countries.

The “African Lion 2018” exercise and naval manoeuvre aim to consolidate training, experience and knowledge exchange, and strengthen cooperation and operational mastery between various components of the army.