Morocco, US discuss Libya, Middle East

Published on 29.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met his American counterpart Antony Blinken on the sidelines of Monday’s meeting of Foreign ministers of the International Anti-Daesh Coalition, held in Rome.According to a statement from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused “on the evolution of bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Libya and the Middle East.”

 The two ministers had a telephone conversation on April 30, during which they welcomed the robust and lasting strategic partnership linking the kingdom of Morocco and the United States for decades.

 On this occasion, the American Secretary of State praised the progress made by Morocco over the past two decades in terms of political reforms, economic progress and social development.

The American Secretary of State had, moreover, hailed the leadership of the Moroccan Sovereign in the fight against climate change and investment in renewable energy and the promotion of the green economy.

 

