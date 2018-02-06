Morocco-W/Africa Agric. cooperation conference set for March

“Morocco-West Africa Cooperation: What partnerships for training and investment in agriculture?” is the topic for the 12th Forum of the National School of Agriculture (ENA) of Meknes, Morocco, on March 15th, 2018.Organized by ENA’s circle of engineering students, it is intended to be a platform for exchanges and meetings between future engineers and the professional world on topical issues.

Professionals from different agricultural sectors, officials from the department of Agriculture and researchers in agronomic sciences, from Morocco and African countries, will deliberate on the theme at the conference.

“Green Morocco Plan and Partnership Opportunities for Agricultural Development in Africa”; “Prospects and Cross-Curricular Experiences from Higher Education in Agricultural Sciences”; and, “Investment in the West African Agricultural Sector – What Opportunities for the Banking Sector and Young Entrepreneurship?” are among the sub-topics to be addressed at the event.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The ENA has, since its inception in 1942, trained more than 3,500 engineers in the fields of agriculture and rural development, including some 450 from about 30 countries.