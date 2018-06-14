Morocco will bid for 2030 World Cup

Morocco will bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Youth and Sports minister, Rachid Talbi Alami disclosed on Thursday.It came barely 24 hours after its fifth attempt to win the hosting right of football’s most prestigious tournament was defeated by a joint bid from US, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday.

In a statement to the press, the minister said bidding for the 2030 tournament was an instruction from the monarchy.

The kingdom intends to compete for the sixth time to organize the international tournament, having failed in five previous attempts (1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026).

The minister expressed Morocco’s disappointment over “the betrayal of some brotherly countries” that ostensibly campaigned and voted against the kingdom’s 2026 bid.

Talbi Alami commended what he called the courage of the Emir of Qatar, Shaykh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who assured King Mohammed VI of his country’s unconditional support for Morocco’s 2030 World Cup bid.

The right to host the 2026 tournament was awarded to a united bid led by the United States.

United-2026 won the final vote at the 68th FIFA Congress by 134 votes to 65.