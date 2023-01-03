Morocco will host forum of Arabs and Israelis

The new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, on Monday, confirmed his participation in a summit with his counterparts from Arab countries that have moved closer to Israel, Reuters news agency reports.In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, who assumed office last week in the new far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that the meeting bringing together countries that have come closer to Israel would be held in Morocco.

While the statement did not name any country other than Morocco, Israel has previously named the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan with whom normalization agreements dubbed the “Abrahamic Accords have been signed, thus constituting a small list of countries expected to attend the summit.

“The broadening of these agreements to other countries is not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when,’ Eli Cohen said, adding that Israel’s ties with its current partners generated $2.85 billion in trade in 2022 and a significant contribution to regional security and stability in the region.

The Israeli minister also said that the heads of foreign ministries of the countries concerned are expected to meet in Abu Dhabi next week.