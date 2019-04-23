Morocco’s Agricultural exhibition still Africa’s first salon

Morocco’s Agricultural exhibition (SIAM), which held its 14th edition from 16 to 21 April in Meknes, reinforced “its legitimacy” as the first meeting of its kind in Africa “and one of the most important” internationally,” according to a statement published on Tuesday by the organizers.”In line with its vocation as a creator of synergies between the different actors in the agricultural value chain for both Moroccans and foreigners, the exhibition witnessed the participation of 60 countries from five continents this year. A record that is reflected in the 24 official delegations participating in the proceedings of the event, graced by 19 foreign ministers this year, “said the statement.

“This dynamic was particularly fruitful for the African delegations, whose representatives benefited from the Moroccan renowned experience in agriculture, as well as international synergies achieved through the vocation of Siam and the positioning of Morocco as “Africa’s gateway.”

In addition, the document pints out, Siam’s vocation as a catalyst for opportunities is reflected in the organization of 35 scientific conferences and the signing of more than 50 conventions during the 2019 edition.

The salon saw the participation of 1365 exhibitors, 331 GIE-cooperatives and 850,000 visitors the statement notes, welcoming in particular the “success” of this edition, organized under the theme: “Agriculture, lever of employment and future of the rural world”.