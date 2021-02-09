Morocco’s apex bank considers industry business climate “normal”

The Central Bank of Morocco has described the general business climate in the industry as “normal” during the 4th quarter of 2020.According to the results of the quarterly edition of the Central Bank’s business survey, the proportion of companies which believe that the business climate has been “normal” varies from 26 percent for textiles and leather (TC) to 80 percent for electricity and electronics (EE).

As for the proportion of manufacturers who found the business climate “unfavorable,” it fluctuates between 20 percent for the EE and 67 percent for (TC).

For their part, the supply conditions were “normal” according to 77 percent of manufacturers and “difficult” for 21 percent, the same source said. These conditions were deemed “normal” according to 86 percent of the leaders of the food industry, 83 percent of chemistry and para-chemistry, 74 percent of mechanics and metallurgy, 51 percent of textiles and leather and 44 percent of electricity and electronics.

On the other hand, the proportion of companies qualifying the supply conditions as “difficult” varies between 13 percent in the food industry and 56 percent in electricity and electronics.

The survey also shows that the stock of raw materials and semi-finished products has been at a normal level in all branches of activity, while the workforce employed during the past three months has stagnated.